RAK Ruler offers condolences to family of martyr Ali Al Mismari

While visiting the mourning majlis in Al Owaid area in Fujairah, Sheikh Saud expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the martyr, praying to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace, and grant his family patience and solace.



Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah and Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, offered condolences along with His Highness the Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah.