Smart energy efficiency projects by ESMA during Innovation Month

The projects include a smart emergency communication system for vehicles; a biofuel project; the third generation of water rationalistion material; an appliance for gauging water efficiency; and the second-generation of consumables control digital cards.



ESMA is organsing a two-day exhibition at City Centre Mirdif in Dubai on February 22-23 tilted "Innovations in UAE," where a number of energy efficiency techniques are on display along with presentations to educate the public on the importance of rationalising energy consumption.



Abdullah Al Maeeni, ESMA Director General, said the six projects come in line with the directives of the UAE wise leadership to disseminate a culture of innovation in the country and launch valuable projects that add to social welfare and economic wellbeing and boost safety levels for UAE citizens and residents alike.