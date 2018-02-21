Singaporean Foreign Minister praises strong relations with UAE

He made his remarks while participating as a guest of honour and main speaker at the Twelfth Forum for UAE's Ambassadors and Heads of Missions Abroad, which was held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation’s premises in Abu Dhabi Wednesday and will continue until Thursday.



He added that his country aims to strengthen its relations with the UAE, in light of the myriad cooperation prospects between the two countries and the rapid regional and international developments, which require greater co-ordination and understanding to face relevant challenges and invest in the opportunities they provide.



Dr. Balakrishnan also participated as a main speaker in a session that was held during the fourth day of the Forum, titled, "UAE-Singaporean Relations and International Developments," which saw the attendance of Zaki Anwar Nusseibeh, Minister of State, along with UAE ambassadors and members of its missions abroad, and many department directors and members of the diplomatic corps at the ministry.



"UAE and Singapore face common challenges in a world characterised by complications in an increasing way. This makes us natural partners," Dr. Balakrishnan said.

Expressing his country’s aspirations to expand the already strong partnership with the UAE in different fields, he said, "This, without a doubt, puts both countries in a better position to face such common challenges, which serve the interests of the two friendly peoples."



He said that both countries face common challenges, particularly the presence of extremist groups that use terrorism to implement their agendas.

The Forum is held annually and represents an important opportunity for dialogue and exchange of opinions and ideas on the regional and international stage. This helps strengthen the UAE’s foreign policy and its efficiency on different levels.