UAE, Slovakia discuss bilateral relations UAE, Slovakia discuss bilateral relations

The meeting occasioned a review of the investment cooperation prospects between the two countries and an exchange of views on a number of issues of common concern.



Attending were Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Madfa, Secretary-General for the Supreme Council of the Union at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority.