UAE, Slovakia discuss bilateral relations UAE, Slovakia discuss bilateral relations

UAE, Slovakia discuss bilateral relations

  • Thursday 22, February 2018 in 12:45 AM
Sharjah24 – WAM: Ways of bolstering bilateral relations were the focus of a meeting Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan had Wednesday with visiting Gabriela Matecna, Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development of the Slovak Republic, and her accompanying delegation.
The meeting occasioned a review of the investment cooperation prospects between the two countries and an exchange of views on a number of issues of common concern.

Attending were Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Madfa, Secretary-General for the Supreme Council of the Union at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Mohamed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development, and Saeed Al Bahri Salem Al Ameri, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Food Control Authority.