Fog expected over some internal, coastal areas Thursday

The temperatures tend to rise and the cloud amounts will increase gradually especially by night over coasts and islands with a probability of slight rain, light to moderate winds at times with a speed of 18 – 28 km/ hr, reaching 38 km/hr over the sea which will be moderate in the Arabian Gulf and may be rough with clouds and slight to moderate in the Sea of Oman.



Friday will be partly cloudy to cloudy at times, and slight rain may fall over some northern areas with light to moderate wind at times with a speed of 18 – 30 km/ hr.



Saturday will be partly cloudy to cloudy and the cloud amounts will increase over scattered areas especially the coasts and northern areas accompanied with slight to moderate rain especially by night.

Sunday will see unstable weather, and the cloud amounts will increase over scattered areas.



On Monday, cloudy to partly cloudy weather will prevail during daytimes. Rainfall will continue over Northern and Eastern areas.