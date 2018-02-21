Rulers congratulate Zayed bin Hamdan on safe return

This came when UAQ and RAK Rulers visited Wednesday at Al Nahkeel Palace Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, in the presence of Sheikh Mohammed bin Saud bin Saqr Al Qasimi, Crown Prince of Ras al-Khaimah; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; and Sheikh Dhiyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Department of Transport.

Sheikh Saud bin Rashid and Sheikh Saud bin Saqr expressed their happiness about the safe return of Sheikh Zayed and his colleagues to the homeland.

They said that the UAE leadership appreciates their heroic acts in the battlefield, which made them a role model for the youth. They also praised the bravery of the UAE Armed Forces and prayed to Allah the Almighty to protect them, and rest the souls of martyrs in peace.

Among those who also attended the meeting were Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, the Ambassador of UAE to Saudi Arabia, other Sheikhs and senior officials.