Hamed bin Zayed honours winners of Sheikh Khalifa Excellence Award

The entities were recognised during a ceremony held by the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry on Wednesday, which was attended by senior officials, under-secretaries of departments, ambassadors, and members of the Chamber.

In a speech during the awards ceremony, Saeed Abdul Jalil Al Fahim, Chairman of the Higher Committee of the Award, expressed his appreciation and gratitude to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his ongoing support for the award that carries his name.

He added that the UAE is witnessing rapid development and is confidently advancing to the top of regional and international competitiveness rankings in human development, based on its belief that excellent countries and communities rely on excellent people, in terms of skills, knowledge and behaviour.

Al Fahim went on to say that the award has focused on effective contributions to human advancement and providing the required knowledge and skills to enhance the work of employees of the country and institutions, whether citizens or residents, through approved international partnerships that were established between the award and international organisations that are models of institutional excellence, such as the European Organisation for Quality Management, the British Quality Commission, the American Quality Association and the Asia-Pacific Organisation for Quality and Excellence.

The award’s 16th edition has witnessed progress and adopted advanced technologies and key developments in assessing participants and residents in a smart and comprehensive manner, in line with the requirements of the digital transformation strategy that was established by the award’s Higher Committee last year, he continued.

The UAE has established a model of institutional excellence, especially after the launch of the fourth generation Emirati government excellence system, which has acquired its deserved international recognition and led among international models in the United States and Europe while the award’s technical teams are currently developing its systems and standards to comply with the requirements of the strategy and meet the requirements of the private sector, Al Fahim concluded.