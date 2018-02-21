Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Dubai Public Prosecution

Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai, and Abdulla Al Basti, Secretary-General of the Dubai Executive Council. Upon his arrival, Sheikh Hamdan was welcomed by Dubai Attorney-General, Issam Al Humaidan.

Sheikh Hamdan said that legislation saves time and effort at Dubai courts, adding that the UAE is a country of law where justice prevails.He also toured the different departments of the Public Prosecution, and praised the efforts of employees.