National sciences committee to create environment supporting innovation

Mohammed bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and the Future and Chairman of the Committee, said that the UAE Government has adopted an approach that aims to create an environment for advanced science, technology and innovation, to improve the work of all sectors, present a leading international model based on a clear future vision and practical steps, and achieve the goals of the UAE Centennial 2071.

"In light of the vision of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, innovation in the UAE has become a working approach and culture and a key pillar of leadership and the development of vital sectors, which has enabled the UAE Government to achieve leading results in international indexes and has placed the nation among the top countries that depend on innovation," Al Gergawi said.

Committee members include Sultan bin Saeed Al Mansouri, Minister of Economy; Abdulrahman bin Mohamed Al Owais, Minister of Health and Prevention; Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Dr. Ahmad bin Abdullah Humaid Belhoul Al Falasi, Cabinet Member and Minister of State for Higher Education and Advanced Skills; Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State; Ohoud bint Khalfan Al Roumi, Minister of State for Happiness and Wellbeing and Director-General of the UAE Cabinet Office; Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State; Sarah bin Yousef Al Amiri, Minister of State for Advanced Sciences, and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence.

The Committee aims to support the UAE’s progress and international position in innovation, as well as monitor its efforts to develop national government work on the foundations of innovation and respond to future challenges, in line with the overall requirements of vital sectors.

It manages the implementation of the nation’s innovation strategy and its policies and initiatives to promote science, technology and innovation.

The Committee also monitors the progress in science, technology and innovation and the outcomes of relevant national indexes, and creates partnerships with the private sector and promotes the sector’s social and economic contributions.