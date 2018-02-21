Abdullah bin Zayed meets UAE ambassadors, heads of missions abroad

The meeting was part of the 12th UAE Ambassadors and Mission Heads Forum, organised by the Ministry, which will continue until Thursday.

Sheikh Abdullah expressed his thanks and appreciation to the UAE diplomats for their contributions and efforts and their great role in representing the state, enhancing its interests and strengthening the impact of UAE diplomacy in general.

The Forum continued with a number of meetings with ministers and senior officials, who discussed a series of international and regional developments and various impacts, as well as a number of issues, opportunities and challenges related to the policies and directions of the country in various sectors.

Among those taking part were Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, who provided insight into various aspects of cultural diplomacy in the UAE, Omar Saif Ghobash, UAE Ambassador to France, Ali Obaid Ali Al Dhaheri, UAE Ambassador to China, Saif Al Za'abi, UAE Ambassador to Iran, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, UAE Ambassador to Turkey, Mohamed Issa Abushahab, UAE Ambassador to Belgium, Ahmed Alham Al Dhaheri, Deputy Under-Secretary for Consular Affairs at the Ministry, Ahmed Al Hameli, Director of the Ministry’s West Asia Department, and Alia Al Dhaheri, who focused her talk about the Sawab Centre and its role in facing the misleading propaganda of Daesh.

The Forum is held annually, providing an important opportunity for interaction and exchange of views and ideas between UAE ambassadors on regional and international arenas, and enhancing the performance and effectiveness of UAE foreign policy on various levels.