Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to martyrs' families

During his visit to the mourning majlis in Fujairah, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed expressed his condolences to the family of the martyr, praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace, and grant his family patience and solace.

While meeting with the martyr's father and brothers, Sheikh Mohamed said that the UAE's heroes who sacrificed their lives have shown great courage, and that "We are all proud of them and their families, who remain steadfast in protecting the glory of the homeland."

Sheikh Mohamed also offered his condolences to the family of First Warrant Officer Abdul Rahman Abdul Kareem Al Ahmed, who died due to a cardiac arrest while taking part in a military exercise in the UAE last November.

During his visit to Al Ahmed's family home in Ras al-Khaimah, His Highness expressed his sincere condolences to the martyr's family, praying to Allah Almighty to bestow his mercy upon him and rest his soul in eternal peace, and grant his family patience and solace.

Sheikh Mohamed was accompanied by Sheikh Khalifa bin Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Director of the Martyrs' Families' Affairs Office at the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court.