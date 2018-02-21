Hamdan bin Rashid receives Azeri Finance Minister

His Highness and the visiting Minister exchanged a number of financial issues and means to further develop cooperation between the two friendly countries in the field of joint investments of mutual benefit.

Sherifov praised the financial institutions in the country, referring to the Dubai International Financial Centre, DIFC, and its role in attracting major international financial companies and banks, thus contributing to stimulating the movement of investments in the country and boost its national economy.

He expressed his hope to establish constructive cooperation between the DIFC and the Azeri financial institutions, especially in the field of exchange of experiences for the benefit of both parties.