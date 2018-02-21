UAE Founder’s Memorial to be inaugurated February 26th

The UAE community can look forward to watching the broadcast of the official inauguration ceremony on all major national TV channels. Viewers can also stream the event online – audiences should follow @FounderMemorial on Facebook and Instagram for further details. The broadcast will begin at 9.30pm.

The Founder’s Memorial will be inaugurated through the unveiling of the monumental artwork, the centerpiece of the site, to coincide with the Year of Zayed, a national year of commemoration declared by the UAE President to mark 100 years since the birth of Sheikh Zayed.

Opening to the public in Spring 2018, The Founder’s Memorial will offer visitors a range of personal encounters with the late Sheikh Zayed as a man and a leader, enabling people to gain a deeper understanding of his life, legacy and values.