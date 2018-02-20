Hamdan bin Zayed directs ERC to promote local healthcare efforts

"The ERC’s directives are in line with the wise leadership’s goals for the Year of Zayed and its efforts to provide a dignified life and welfare for the UAE people while maintaining the level of services that the country offers them in all areas," Sheikh Hamdan said.



He made this statement at Al Nakheel Palace while chairing the first meeting of the ERC’s Board of Directors in 2018, with the attendance of Dr. Hamdan Musallam Al Mazrouei, Chairman of the Board of Directors of the ERC, and Dr. Mohammed Ateeq Al Falahi, Secretary-General of the ERC.



"Supporting relatives and aiming to meet their needs is a duty for us all. Therefore, we must combine our efforts and work together to achieve this goal, which was established within us by the late father, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, and was strengthened by the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the support of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces," Sheikh Hamdan added.

His Highness instructed the ERC’s executive administration to increase its allocation to local healthcare programmes during the current year and prioritise assistance to families who abstain from begging and those with limited income.



Sheikh Hamdan also directed the ERC to intensify its local efforts and develop its programmes, to keep pace with the requirements of humanitarian work within the country, as well as to adopt plans and strategies that will strengthen its local role and fulfil the needs of targeted segments. He also affirmed the necessity of developing the ERC’s projects.

Sheikh Hamdan highlighted the importance of the ERC’s adoption of creative initiatives and ideas, to increase the level of support from charities, donors, institutions and companies for its local programmes while urging its supporters and donors to help enhance its local humanitarian work.



He also stressed that the ERC will spare no effort to achieve its message and humanitarian aspirations, by spreading and expanding its programmes that serve its targeted categories, both inside and outside the country, and answers their needs and improve their living conditions.

Sheikh Hamdan expressed his appreciation for the role of the ERC’s Board of Directors in improving its performance and excellence in giving. "The ERC’s leadership and excellence in humanitarian giving will remain a motive for us to offer our best efforts and intellect to establish our supreme message," he explained.



The meeting also discussed other issues related to future plans of the Year of Zayed and other development and humanitarian topics.