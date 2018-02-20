Hamdan bin Zayed launches Zayed World Humanitarian Renewable Energy Initiative

Sheikh Hamdan said that the initiative a joint partnership between the ERC and the Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company, Masdar comes within the UAE's efforts, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and with the support of the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, to tackle challenges posed by climate change and mitigate the impact of global warming by deployment of renewable and clean-energy sources.



''The UAE is always seeking to find creative solutions to address negative phenomena that threaten life on planet Earth and create favourable conditions for a decent living,'' Sheikh Hamdan said, stressing that the initiative will entrench the UAE's position as a world leader in the renewable energy sector. The UAE is one of the most advanced nations in the world for the production of concentrated solar power energy and has made significant progress in this vital sector. He cited the Shams Solar Power Station in Abu Dhabi as a role model for advanced solar power technologies.



Sheikh Hamdan stated that the renewable energy initiative aims to support human development with the provision of cost-effective clean energy in poor communities, which are suffering from an acute shortage of basic services.

''The initiative will fund and develop sustainable solutions in developing nations, particularly in electricity, water, agriculture and irrigation, so as to stimulate the growth of these economies and improve the living conditions of the underprivileged targeted by the ERC's humanitarian programmes,'' he added.



He further noted that the initiative will advance the ERC's strategy for sustained giving and adopt programmes that improve services, realise sustainable development in the Least Developed Countries, LDCs, and stimulate socio-economic growth, which will contribute to reducing the unemployment rate and achieving financial, social and psychological stability.

The initiative will help developing countries, needy communities and disaster-struck countries to obtain sustained supplies of electricity and clean energy as well as drinking and irrigation water. It will assist in introducing innovative farming solutions to increase food security, reduce poverty and hunger, and create job opportunities.



Masdar is a world leading developer and operator of renewable energy projects and has launched successful concentrating solar power (CSP) projects in many LDCs including Afghanistan, Mauritania, Seychelles and Pacific Ocean states.