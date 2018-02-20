UN praises UAE' support to address humanitarian situation in Gaza

During a briefing he gave on Tuesday to the Security Council, Nickolay Mladenov, the Special UN Coordinator for the Middle East Peace Process, thanked the UAE for immediately responding to the alarm raised about the unsustainable humanitarian and economic situation in Gaza.



He reiterate the Secretary-General’s appreciation to the United Arab Emirates for the support to deal with this emergency.



"The immediate response to our appeal has helped stave off a further deterioration," he said.

He told the Security Council that demolition and seizure of Palestinian-owned structures had continued, with 31 structures affected, resulting in displacement of several Palestinians.



"I urge Israeli occupation to cease this practice," he added.