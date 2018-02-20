Mohamed bin Zayed visits Ahmed Sultan Al Jaber

  • Tuesday 20, February 2018 in 11:50 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, on Tuesday, visited Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber at his residence in Khalifa City A, Abu Dhabi, in the presence of his brother Isa Al Jaber and his sons Dr. Sultan bin Ahmad Sultan Al Jaber, Minister of State, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Republic of Kazakhstan, and Abdulrahman Ahmed Al Jaber.
Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and expressed happiness and thanks for His Highness's generous gesture.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed exchanged cordial talks with Ahmed Al Jaber and his family which reflects the strong bonds between the wise leadership and Emiratis and mutual keenness to communicate socially, while recalling the deep-rooted legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan which is being sustained by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to meet the UAE citizens and accept their invitation.

They also prayed to Allah the Almighty to have mercy on the founding fathers for their achievements for the UAE and people and wished good health for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as continued prosperity, security for the homeland.