Mohamed bin Zayed visits Ahmed Sultan Al Jaber

Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber welcomed His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed and expressed happiness and thanks for His Highness's generous gesture.



His Highness Sheikh Mohamed exchanged cordial talks with Ahmed Al Jaber and his family which reflects the strong bonds between the wise leadership and Emiratis and mutual keenness to communicate socially, while recalling the deep-rooted legacy of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan which is being sustained by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, to meet the UAE citizens and accept their invitation.



They also prayed to Allah the Almighty to have mercy on the founding fathers for their achievements for the UAE and people and wished good health for President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan as well as continued prosperity, security for the homeland.