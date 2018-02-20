President confers Zayed II Order on Bahraini Ambassador to UAE

Al Mawada contributed to the development and strengthening of friendly relations and co-operation between the UAE and Bahrain in all fields.

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presented the Order to the ambassador during a meeting at the ministry in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Sheikh Abdullah lauded the ambassador's role in bolstering UAE-Bahrain's ties and wished him success in all his future assignments.

The Bahraini Ambassador paid tribute to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed for the highest order awarded to diplomats, praising his prudent policy and his prominent role regionally and globally.