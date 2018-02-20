President confers Zayed II Order on Bahraini Ambassador to UAE

  • Tuesday 20, February 2018 in 11:07 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan has bestowed the First Class Order of Zayed II on Mohammed bin Hamad Saqr Al Mawada, Ambassador of Bahrain to the UAE, in recognition of his efforts during his tenure in the state.
Al Mawada contributed to the development and strengthening of friendly relations and co-operation between the UAE and Bahrain in all fields.
 
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, presented the Order to the ambassador during a meeting at the ministry in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.
 
Sheikh Abdullah lauded the ambassador's role in bolstering UAE-Bahrain's ties and wished him success in all his future assignments.
 
The Bahraini Ambassador paid tribute to His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed for the highest order awarded to diplomats, praising his prudent policy and his prominent role regionally and globally.