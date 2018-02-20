Fujairah Ruler, Crown Prince congratulate Zayed bin Hamdan on safe return

  • Tuesday 20, February 2018 in 10:54 PM
  • During the visit
    During the visit
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Fujairah, accompanied by Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Mohammed Al Sharqi, Crown Prince of Fujairah, have congratulated Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the occasion of his safe return to the country.
This occurs when they visited Tuesday Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region, at Al Nakheel Palace in Al Dhafra, Abu Dhabi.
 
Fujairah Ruler expressed his happiness at Sheikh Zayed and his colleagues' return and stressed that Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan has responded to the call of the homeland.
 
He also expressed his pride at the honourable stances of Emiratis who are showing acts of patriotism and immortal sacrifices to defend the precious homeland.
 
Among those who attended the reception were Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, UAE Ambassador to Bahrain; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan; Sheikh Rashid bin Hamdan bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, other Sheikhs and senior officials.