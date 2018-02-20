NMC: Age classification system protects society and cultural heritage

The new initiative aims at preserving the values of the UAE society and its cultural heritage.

The initiative also aims to protect children from negative influences across various media platforms including movies, videos, electronic games and video games, as well as comics, print books and e-books, which are traded in the country including the free media zones.

Dr. Rashid Al Nuaimi, Executive Director of Media Affairs at the NMC, led the media briefing. Ibrahim Khadim, Media Content Director at the NMC, highlighted the system's objectives and the symbols and signs used to determine the appropriateness of media content for different age groups to raise awareness in this regard.

Dr. Al Nuaimi said, "The council has worked on issuing the age classification system for media, covering all forms and types, as part of its social responsibility. This will ensure balanced and responsible media content that respects the privacy of individuals and protects the various segments of society from harmful effects of any creative and media works. Practitioners of licensed media activities in the country are required to classify the content of their publications and activities through specific symbols to ensure they are compatible with the values of the community."

"The system aims mainly at protecting children and young people from exposure to content that is not suitable for their age and helps them to choose the right classification with the right content for them. NMC had implemented the system at cinemas and libraries and at shopping malls in relation to the sale of video games and electronic games. We are now working on raising awareness about the age classification system across the media," he added.

The age classification system is required and binding on the relevant media organisations in accordance with the provisions of the resolution. It will provide protection against exposure to any content that have potential harmful effect, by enabling individuals to make the right choice by identifying the media content using the age classification symbols.

Through the age classification system, NMC has identified a set of symbols that indicate the content as suitable for various age groups. The symbols for films and video content are rated: G, PG, PG13, PG15, 15+; for video games as: 3, 7, 12, 16, 18, 21, and for books and novels as E, 5-3, 9-6, 12-10, 13+, 17+, 21+.