While visiting the mourning majlis at Al Huwailat area in Fujairah, Sheikh Hamdan expressed his and the wise leadership's appreciation for the Emirati youth who represent a role model in the sacrifice, giving, building fields to promote the position of the country, protect its higher national interest and enhance security, justice, and peace in the region.

He also prayed to Allah the Almighty to rest his soul in Paradise and to grant patience for his family and colleagues in the Armed Forces.