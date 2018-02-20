Hamdan bin Mohammed attends Dubai International Health Tourism Forum

  • Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed attending Dubai International Health Tourism Forum
Sharjah 24 – WAM: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of Dubai Executive Council, attended on Tuesday the Dubai International Health Tourism Forum.
The two-day forum attracted 500 experts in health, travel, and tourism.
 
Sheikh Hamdan was accompanied by Chairman of the Board and Director-General of the Dubai Health Authority, Humaid Al Qutami; Director-General of the General Directorate of Residency and Foreign Affairs Dubai, Major General Mohammed Ahmed Al Marri; Secretary-General of the Executive Council, Abdullah Mohammed Al Basti; Commander-in-Chief of the Dubai Police, Major General Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, and CEO of the Dubai World Trade Centre, Helal Saeed Almarri.