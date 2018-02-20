Ministry of State for FNC Affairs organises lecture on ‘Innovation in Elections’

The lecture sought to enhance knowledge of the UAE’s distinguished electoral experiences and the most important innovations that were deployed to ensure success throughout the electoral process.

Delivered by Tariq Hilal Lootah, Under-Secretary of the Ministry, the lecture was attended by Emirates Post Group employees in Sharjah and several government officials. It covered the concept of innovation in elections and the important innovations that were applied during previous FNC elections, as well as the definition of government innovation and its role in enhancing the UAE’s excellence and standing at a global level.

Lootah said that the UAE offers a unique model in the adoption and optimal use of innovation, which contributes to the provision of services to the highest international standards. It also strengthens the UAE’s pioneering position in spearheading governmental action to stimulate innovation and support innovators as a basis for evolution and development.

He went on to add that the Ministry, as the General Secretariat of the National Elections Committee, was keen to apply innovative applications, which preceded many countries in the world, as part of its quest to keep up with the aspirations of the UAE leadership in looking forward to the future and providing electoral experiences to the highest standards.

The Ministry is determined to leverage modern technology and employ innovation to continuously improve its services, Lootah asserted.

Abdullah Mohammed Al Ashram, Acting CEO of Emirates Post Group, thanked the Ministry for its participation in the innovative events and creative activities organised by the Group during UAE Innovation Month – part of the National Innovation Strategy.

"Our approach to innovation stems from the UAE’s strategy, which seeks to make the UAE one of the best countries in the world by 2021. We also strive to be the best in the field of postal technology innovation and development. The Group’s strategy includes promoting and spreading a culture of innovation, as well as to create an environment conducive to it," Al Ashram said.

The e-voting system was a smart and innovative procedure as part of the UAE electoral process. A result of the joint efforts between several UAE government agencies, the system contributed to a shift in the country’s political life, as the Emirates embraced the advanced electronic voting system for the FNC elections in 2006, 2011 and 2015.