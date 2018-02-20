UAE strengthens international leadership in humanitarian giving: Hanif Al Qassim

Al Qassim added that the enlightened vision of the UAE leadership, led by President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, with the direct support of Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs and President of the Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan Foundation, has helped to improve and develop the Foundation’s performance and charitable works, as well as its approach to establishing development projects that aim to support communities by providing more than just essential aid.

This has enabled it to improve its level of charity work, provide assistance to beneficiary countries and communities, and support the efforts to prepare future generations who can cope with the modern era and contribute to related projects, he continued.

Al Qassim praised the UAE leadership's keenness to support innovation and present ideas that aim to achieve overall excellence, especially in terms of humanitarian action, while creating an environment that encourages community participation in volunteering and charity work.