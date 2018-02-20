Hamdan bin Rashid instructs ‘Al Maktoum Foundation’ to increase support for charity projects in Jordan

He also instructed the Foundation to increase support for small and medium-sized projects that will provide employment for the youth, as well as for other initiatives that support this goal, through cooperation and coordination with the Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation.

This statement was made by Mirza Al Sayegh, Director of the Office of Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum and Member of the Board of Trustees of the Foundation, who said that Sheikh Hamdan’s directives to support projects that aim to promote the employment of youth in Jordan reflects the strong relations between the two countries, and is a response to the request of Faisal Al Fayez, President of the Jordanian Senate, during their meeting last week.

He added that the Foundation will expand its operations in Jordan, and a joint committee will be formed to study the initiatives and small projects that Jordan needs to approve and implement, according to its goals and priorities.

Al Fayez praised Sheikh Hamdan’s ongoing directives to the Foundation to support projects and initiatives that promote youth employment in Jordan while stressing that his directives are always appreciated.

Salem Al Qaisy, Member of the Emirati-Jordanian Aid Committee, said that the foundation has been instructed to support projects and initiatives in Jordan, to support poor and vulnerable families while praising Sheikh Hamdan’s support for the committee.