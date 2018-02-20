Mohammed bin Rashid renames Academic City Road as Zayed bin Hamdan Road

Running parallel to Mohamed bin Zayed Road and Emirates Road, the eight-lane highway extends 50 km from its intersection with Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road to the Oman Street intersection. Half of the road has already been opened to traffic while the remaining half will be opened in March.

The road, which has a capacity of 12,000-16,000 vehicles per hour in both directions, is considered one of Dubai’s key strategic roads as it offers access to several major areas such as Dubai Silicon Oasis, Arabian Ranches and the Expo 2020 site. It features seven main intersections with Ras Al Khor Road, Latifa bint Hamdan Street, Hassa Street, Al Yalayis Road, Al Qudra Road, Jebel Ali-Lehbab Road and Al Ain Road, in addition to 10 secondary intersections.