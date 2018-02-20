Hamdan bin Mohammed appoints Saeed Al Gergawi as Director of Dubai Future Academy

Saeed Al Gergawi is a young Emirati scientist specialised in future sciences. He is a graduate of Eastern Michigan University, worked as Director of Mars 2117 Programme, and is a member of the strategic team of UAE’s Hope Probe. He also worked as a researcher at the Mohammed bin Rashid Space Centre where he supervised the organising of the space settlement forum. Al Gergawi also presents science shows and publishes in regional and international journals.

The Dubai Future Academy is part of the Dubai Future Foundation, which aims to empower UAE leaders to shape the future. The Academy’s mission is to deliver educational programmes that address today’s pressing challenges by preparing industry pioneers in the UAE to create a better future.