Ministries of Defence and Infrastructure Development sign MoU to boost cooperation

The MoU was signed at the Ministry of Defence headquarters in Abu Dhabi by Matar Salim Ali Al Dhaheri, Under-Secretary of the Ministry of Defence, and Hassan Jumaa Al Mansouri, Under-Secretary at the Ministry of Infrastructure Development.



The agreement aims at establishing a lasting and advanced partnership and cooperation relationship to achieve mutual benefit and promote opportunities for progress to contribute to the integration of national development visions and plans.



The signing of the memorandum was attended by senior officers of the Ministry of Defence and officials of the Ministry of Infrastructure Development.