HAI launches "Winter in Palestine" campaign

Khalid Al Khaja, Executive Director of HAI, stated that the launch of the campaign is part of the activities of the Year of Zayed. Local and international humanitarian and charity issues were at the forefront on the thoughts about the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and among the foundations of his principles, which are based on his honest belief in the values of giving, he added.



Ibrahim Rashid, Officer at the HAI Office in Palestine, said that HAI stresses, every year and on every occasion, that Sheikh Zayed will remain in the hearts and minds of all Palestinians, and the UAE will always support the Palestinian people.



He added that the assistance of HAI and other Emirati organisations operating in Palestine, which supports thousands of families and hundreds of projects, including in the areas of health, education, development and humanitarian relief, are the fruits of the seeds planted by the late Sheikh Zayed and President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan.



"The campaign will include three key pillars. The first will involve its direct implementation in local governorates, to benefit poor families who will be provided with winter supplies. The second will target shelters and centres that are the only housing available for vulnerable categories of people, such as the elderly, the disabled and orphans. The third is the effective intervention in Bedouin communities that are deprived of the basic requirements of life, and around 250,000 Palestinians are living in these communities," he said in conclusion.