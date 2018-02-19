Forum for UAE ambassadors, heads of missions discusses future opportunities and challenges

On its second day, the forum’s speakers included Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, and Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, who highlighted the importance of preparing national resources to meet the country’s future needs.



The key speakers also included Salem Al Zaabi, Director of the International Security Cooperation Department, and Khalid Belhol, Director of the Strategy and the Future Department, who highlighted the primary outcomes and current challenges related to the Ministry’s future strategy.



In one of the sessions, which addressed the role of innovation in attracting foreign investment to the country, Tariq Quraishi, Executive Director and Journalist, highlighted the country’s key international policies and their medium and long-term impact on various economic sectors.



He also explained the nature of the transformations taking place in the economy and talked about the fourth industrial revolution and its impact on the economy, trade and investment.

Quraishi highlighted the prosperous economic business atmosphere in the UAE and the strength of the Emirati economy that should contribute to attracting foreign direct investments.



The forum also witnessed the launch of an initiative titled "The Future Ambassador," which was adopted in co-operation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and international Cooperation and the Department of Education and Knowledge as part of the UAE Innovation Month 2018, in partnership with many schools in the country that teach Japanese, German, French and Chinese curricula.

This initiative is aimed at introducing the languages and cultures of these countries. It will adopt the education of these students, academically and professionally, to prepare professional diplomats to represent the UAE on the international level.



The appointed "Ambassadors of the Future" presented their credentials before the ambassadors of the friendly countries to the UAE and the UAE ambassadors to Japan, France, Germany and China.