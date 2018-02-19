Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed congratulate Zayed bin Hamdan on safe return

This occurred when His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed received Sheikh Zayed who was accompanied by his injured colleagues at the Al Bahr Palace.

The leaders expressed their happiness at his and his brave colleagues' return and wished them a quick recovery.

They also expressed their pride in the brave stance of Emiratis, who are role models for sacrifice and courage, responding to the call of their homeland.

Sheikh Zayed and his company were also congratulated by the audience on the occasion.

Among those who attended the meeting were Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Tahnoun bin Mohammed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Ruler`s Representative in Al Ain Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs (ZHO), and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister for Tolerance.