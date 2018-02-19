Dar Al Ber carried out humanitarian projects worth over AED120 million in 2017

These diverse charitable and humanitarian projects fell under 19 major initiatives, including four relief campaigns in four Arab countries in crises: Syria, Yemen, Palestine, and Somalia.

Abdullah Ali bin Zayed Al Falasi, Executive Director of Dar Al Ber, said that the leading charity association, based in Dubai, successfully carried out a line-up of projects for the benefit of vulnerable people last year.

This included 259 emergency relief projects under the "Zakat" branch, along with 7,445 schemes for digging water wells and reservoirs, and 1,934 projects for supporting "productive families."

"These are added to 54 food aid and relief projects, ventures for building 823 mosques, 1,323 ‘waqf’ or endowment projects, 370 projects for offering mosque services, 28 schemes for sponsoring indigent students, and 12 projects for sponsoring Quran and Sunnah teachers," he informed.

The list of Dar Al Ber’s work worldwide last year also spanned 88 projects for supporting the Children’s Cancer Hospital in Egypt, 845 medical projects, and 227 diverse humanitarian and charitable projects, he disclosed.

"These are apart from 198 ‘water aid’ projects in several countries and 404 projects for printing and teaching the Holy Quran," he added.