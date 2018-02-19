Ajman CP performs funeral prayer for Ali Al Matroushi

Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Tourism Development Department; Sheikh Saeed bin Rashid Al Nuaimi; Sheikh Dr. Majid bin Saeed Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ruler’s Court; Major General Sheikh Sultan bin Abdullah Al Nuaimi, Commander-in-Chief of the Ajman Police; Sheikh Mohammed bin Ali Al Nuaimi, Chairman of the Ajman Justice Department; Abdullah Amin Al Shurafa, Advisor to the Ruler's Court, along with several police officers, chairmen of government departments, senior officials and many Ajman residents participated in the prayer with Sheikh Ammar.

The body of Al Matroushi was then taken to its final resting place in Al Jurf Cemetery.

Al Matroushi, the Sheikhs and the funeral’s attendees offered their condolences to Al Matroushi’s family while praying to Allah Almighty to grant him his mercy and a place in his heavens, and his family with patience.