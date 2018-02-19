Mohammed bin Rashid, Mohamed bin Zayed receive Sultan bin Suhaim Al Thani

Their Highnesses, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid and Mohamed bin Zayed, welcomed Sheikh Sultan to the UAE, affirming the deep fraternal and historic ties that bind the peoples in both countries.

Sheikh Sultan congratulated the UAE leaders on the safe return of Sheikh Zayed bin Hamdan to the homeland.

Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Ammar bin Humaid Al Nuaimi, Crown Prince of Ajman; Sheikh Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Ruler's Representative in Al Dhafra Region; Sheikh Nahyan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Hamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Chief of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court; Sheikh Omar bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Chairman of the Board of Trustees of Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan Charitable and Humanitarian Foundation; Sheikh Khalid bin Zayed Al Nahyan Chairman of the Board of Zayed Higher Organisation for Humanitarian Care and Special Needs, ZHO; and Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance also attended the meeting.