Hamdan bin Mohammed visits Gulfood 2018

Sheikh Hamdan toured the exhibition, accompanied by and CEO of DWTC, Helal Saeed Almarri.
Some 5,000 exhibitors from 120 countries are showcasing their products and services as they eye a share of the multi-billion dollar MENA food and beverage market.
The event also hosts the world's biggest annual halal food sourcing trade show-in-show in Halal World Food. The show also hosts the annual Emirates Culinary Guild International Salon.
The Gulfood was launched in 1987 in Dubai, and has since establish itself as a key player in the international food market.