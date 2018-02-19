Mansour bin Zayed chairs Mubadala's Board of Directors meeting

During the meeting, the Board approved company's investment strategy for the next five years, annual work plan and budget for the current year 2018. They also reviewed a number of topics on the agenda and took appropriate decisions.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry, Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Executive Affairs Authority and Managing Director and Group Chief Executive Officer of the Mubadala, as well as Mahmoud Ibrahim Al Mahmoud and Abdul Hamid Mohammed Saeed.