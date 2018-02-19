Mohamed bin Zayed receives U.S. Senate delegation

During the meeting, they discussed friendship and cooperation relations between the UAE and U.S. and ways of enhancing and developing them to serve the interests of the two friendly countries.

The two sides reviewed current issues and developments in the region and the their joint efforts to combat extremism, terrorism and violence, and their role in establishing security and stability in the Middle East.

The meeting tackled the strategic relations and partnership between the UAE and U.S. in various fields, and the two countries' leaders efforts to promote them and invest all opportunities available to serve mutual interests.

Sheikh Mohamed and the delegation reviewed the international community efforts in fight against terrorism and extremism, and action against the parties financing their ideologies and organisations, and the need to find political solutions to crises faced by a number of countries in the region.

The meeting was attended by Dr. Anwar Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Yousef Al Otaiba, UAE Ambassador to U.S., Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouie, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince's Court, and Barbara A. Leaf, U.S. Ambassador to the UAE.