Fujairah Crown Prince performs funeral prayer for martyr Al Mesmari

The martyr fell while performing his national duty as part of the Saudi-led Arab coalition’s Operation Restoring Hope in Yemen.

Sheikh Mohammed offered his sincere condolences to the martyr’s family, praying to the Almighty Allah to bestow his mercy and eternal peace on the martyr’s soul and to grant his family the patience and solace to bear his loss.

Sheikhs, senior local officials, tribal chiefs, army officers and personnel as well a crowd of Emirati citizens and residents attended the funeral prayer.