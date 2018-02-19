UAE Embassy takes part in 2018 National Multicultural Festival in Canberra

The UAE's tent at the festival witnessed a remarkable turnout. Visitors expressed their admiration and happiness for visiting the tent, which included traditional costumes, folklore displays, educational publications, local drinks of coffee and Karak, dates and heritage activities that reflect the richness and diversity of UAE history.



More than 280,000 visitors have attended this year's annual festival. Launched in 1996, the festival is a celebration that promotes equality of opportunity, maintaining social cohesion and building social capital.