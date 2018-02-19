Body of martyr Khalifa Al Mesmari arrives in Abu Dhabi

  Monday 19, February 2018
  • During the arrival of the body of the martyr Sergeant Khalifa Hashel Al Mesmar
Sharjah 24 – WAM: The body of the martyr Sergeant Khalifa Hashel Al Mesmari arrived onboard a plane of the UAE Armed Forces at the Al Bateen Airport in Abu Dhabi on Monday.
Upon arrival at the airport, a special military ceremony was held to receive the body of the martyr in the presence of number of senior armed forces officers.

The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces announced yesterday the martyrdom of Al Mesmari while carrying out his duties as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition's 'Operation Restoring Hope' in support of legitimacy in Yemen.