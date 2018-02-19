Body of martyr Ali Khalifa Al Mesmari arrives in Abu Dhabi

During the arrival of the body of the martyr Sergeant Ali Khalifa Hashel Al Mesmar

Upon arrival at the airport, a special military ceremony was held to receive the body of the martyr in the presence of number of senior armed forces officers.



The General Command of the UAE Armed Forces announced yesterday the martyrdom of Al Mesmari while carrying out his duties as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition's 'Operation Restoring Hope' in support of legitimacy in Yemen.