Ministry of Education organises student retreat to discuss key issues

The retreat, which discussed 10 topics chosen by the students related to improving the school environment in the UAE, was attended by Hussain bin Ibrahim Al Hammadi, Minister of Education; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, Minister of Climate Change and Environment; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Dr. Maitha bint Salem Al Shamsi, Minister of State; and several educational leaders.



The ministers joined the students in the discussions and listened to their innovative ideas, and solutions they formulated. They also toured the festival and viewed the students’ projects.



The retreat aims to strengthen and encourage the culture of innovation, leadership and pioneering among the students, by providing them with the opportunity to express their opinions on a range of topics.



The retreat also discussed artificial intelligence, food security, the Year of Zayed, electronic awareness, advanced skills, international and national tests, school clubs, media culture, creating a positive environment and empowering people of determination.

The Ministry established these topics as the pillars for the students’ discussions, in consultation with them, with the aim of unleashing their creativity, ideas and imagination, in a bid to seek innovate solutions to the challenges facing them and the community.



The retreat aims to give the students the skills to work as a team, as well as of group thinking, making decisions, and formulating and crystallising their choices, which will reflect positively on their behaviour.

The retreat also saw the participation of education specialists, who directed and helped the students to adopt the best ideas and practices.



Organising the retreat is part of the Ministry’s desire to encourage students to take charge of the initiative and have higher thinking skills that will benefit them. It also reflects the Ministry’s determination to adopt the best modern education methods, and working to create future generations who are capable of innovation and leading future development.