RAK Ruler launches 10th IWAM

In his speech, delivered while launching the 10th annual International Workshop on Advanced Materials, IWAM, which is organised by the Ras Al Khaimah Centre for Advanced Materials, RAK-CAM, Sheikh Saud stated that the current overall global development is the result of the diligent work of millions of scientists from around the world, who succeeded in advancing science and making it a tool to serve humanity. He also praised the workshop’s role in discussing the latest efforts of scientists, related to advanced materials, especially in relation to water desalination, energy, the environment and advanced technology.

Anthony Cheetham, Chairman of RAK-CAM, stated that the workshop’s current edition will witnesses the participation of 170 scientists from some 20 countries, who will speak about many areas related to advanced materials, most notably on modern water desalination technologies that will reduce the cost of desalination. The workshop will also discuss research on extracting hydrogen from water and transforming carbon to methanol, he added, while highlighting an experiment that was conducted at the Sheikh Saqr Laboratory in the International Centre for Materials Science of the JNCASR in Bangalore. The final stages of this vital and important project has been nominated to enter an important international competition, he added.

Cheetham explained that the workshop will also discuss the transformation of solar energy into electricity, and a new technology known as "perovskites technology," which will reduce the cost of producing solar energy, while pointing out that this technology is currently being tested in the United States, Japan, Sweden, the United King and other countries.

He also noted that the centre aims to lead in advanced material research in the Middle East by providing educational and training opportunities to ambitious scientists and engineers from the UAE and the region, as well as conducting research to support local industries and small companies, generate new employment opportunities, and attract international companies to establish their laboratories in Ras al-Khaimah, as well as to find new opportunities to guarantee the emirate’s energy sources and sustainable development.

The three-day IWAM includes 3 days of lectures, poster sessions and discussions on the most recent advances in materials science. IWAM 2018 will be a celebration of chemistry and physics of materials to mark 10th anniversary of RAKCAM.