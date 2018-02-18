Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Cyril Ramaphosa on becoming South Africa President

  • Sunday 18, February 2018 in 10:26 PM
Sharjah 24 – WAM: His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, congratulated Cyril Ramaphosa on assuming the presidency in South Africa and wished him success in his new post.

During a telephone call he made on Sunday to President Ramaphosa, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lauded the UAE's strong relations with South Africa and said that he was looking forward to furthering co-operation in all fields for the benefit of the two friendly people.

He also wished the people of South Africa further progress and prosperity.

President Ramaphosa thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his noble feelings towards the people of South Africa and wished the UAE and its people continued progress.