Mohamed bin Zayed congratulates Cyril Ramaphosa on becoming South Africa President

During a telephone call he made on Sunday to President Ramaphosa, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed lauded the UAE's strong relations with South Africa and said that he was looking forward to furthering co-operation in all fields for the benefit of the two friendly people.

He also wished the people of South Africa further progress and prosperity.

President Ramaphosa thanked His Highness Sheikh Mohamed for his noble feelings towards the people of South Africa and wished the UAE and its people continued progress.