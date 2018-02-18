Arab Coalition Forces continue attacks on Houthi militias in Hodeidah, Yemen

The attacks coincide with the battles between the Yemeni National Army and Yemeni Resistance and the Iranian-backed Houthi militias, following the victories that achieved the liberation of Hays District.

The raids led to many losses of lives and equipment among the militias, as the legitimate forces blocked their attempts to infiltrate liberated areas.

An official source from the Yemeni Resistance told the Emirates News Agency, WAM, that the Arab Coalition Forces carried out air raids last night on areas where the militias were gathering in Al Hamely, Mawza District, and east of Khalid bin Al Walid camp, which destroyed their military equipment and weapons.

The source added that the Arab Coalition Forces is still clearing pockets of Houthi militias in areas between Eastern Mocha and Hays District, while highlighting the violations and crimes carried out by the militias, which revealed the dark side of Iran’s support for the coup in Yemen.

Yemen is witnessing a popular uprising in many areas, which reflects the public’s rejection of the Houthi militias, in light of the unity against the Iranian backing of the coup in Yemen that aims to destroy the identity of the Yemeni people and their social coherence, as well as dominate the country through the militias.

The UAE Armed Forces is providing military and logistical support to ground, air and maritime operations, as part of the Arab Coalition Forces.

It is also performing a key role in supporting Yemen to eliminate the Iranian-backed Houthi militias, while the country’s liberation coincides with vital humanitarian operations that seek to rescue the Yemeni people and help them overcome their difficult conditions.