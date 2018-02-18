Mohammed bin Rashid visits Gulffood Exhibition

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed toured the exhibition, while accompanied by Khalifa Saeed Soliman, Director-General of the Protocols and Hospitality Department in Dubai, and Helal Saeed Al Marri, CEO of the Dubai World Trade Centre L.L.C., who briefed him about the exhibition’s development over two decades, and noted that it has become the preferred platform for factories and local, regional and international companies that specialise in food, beverage and the meat industries.

The second Halal Food World Exhibition was recently organised to coincide with the Gulffood Exhibition, which is the largest commercial exhibition in the world specialising in Halal food.

Al Marri highlighted the wide participation in the exhibition’s current edition, including 5,000 companies and 120 national pavilions, and pointed out that new countries and companies are participating for the first time.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed expressed his appreciation at attending the event and said that he was keen to visit its various pavilions, while welcoming exhibitors and stressing that the UAE, and Dubai, in particular, will always be a leading centre in organising and hosting commercial, technical, scientific and tourism exhibitions, due to its strategic location as an open gateway linking the West to the East and North Africa. He also noted those logistical facilities that are not available in other countries, along with the traditional Arab hospitality provided to every visitor to the country.