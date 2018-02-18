Mohammed bin Rashid attends part of MoFAIC Forum in Abu Dhabi

The Forum is organised by MoFAIC for UAE Ambassadors and its representatives in brotherly and friendly countries and international organisations and bodies.

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed, attended the forum's fifth session, which focused on UAE-US relations along with the regional and international developments related to the foreign policy of the UAE.

Also present at the fifth session were Mohammad bin Abdullah Al Gergawi, Minister of Cabinet Affairs and The Future, Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Reem bint Ibrahim Al Hashimy, Minister of State for International Cooperation, Zaki Nusseibeh, Minister of State, and Khalifa Saeed Suleiman, Director-General of the Department of Protocol and Hospitality in Dubai.