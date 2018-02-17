RAK Ruler offers condolences on death of Sultan bin Mohammed bin Nasser Al Qasimi

Sheikh Saud, accompanied by Sheikh Saqr bin Mohammed bin Saqr Al Qasimi, visited the mourning majlis in Ras al-Khaimah. He expressed his heartfelt condolences to Sheikh Salem bin Mohammed bin Nasser Al Qasimi, Sheikh Saqr bin Sultan bin Mohammed Al Qasimi, and to the members of the Al Qasimi family while praying to Allah Almighty to rest his soul in eternal peace and grant his family patience and solace.