FNC Speaker receives British parliamentary delegation

Dr. Al Qubaisi welcomed the delegation and stressed the importance of bilateral ties between the UK and the UAE over the years, which confirms the strength of these relations and their continuous development. It also reflects the mutual co-ordination in regional and international events on issues of common concern in the interest of both countries.



They also reviewed friendship bonds between the UAE and the UK and discussed ways to enhance parliamentary ties, exchange of expertise and visits, co-ordination and consultations regarding various issues while taking part in international parliamentary events, and supporting the approaches of the two countries and their desire to develop co-operation in all fields.



The UK delegation emphasised the importance of developing relations with the UAE for the benefit of the two friendly people. They said that the UAE is a role model in terms of progress and huge development achievements in various domains under the leadership of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates.



The UK parliamentary delegation also highlighted co-existence, tolerance and security witnessed by everyone living in the UAE.