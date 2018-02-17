ERC distributes 2,000 food baskets in Mocha, Yemen

The distribution of food baskets and basic needs in the liberated Mocha Directorate from the Iranian Houthi militia, has resulted in bringing normalcy back and significantly contributed to improving the services provided to the population.

The gesture is part of the humanitarian and relief programmes initiated by the UAE for the Yemeni people and the country's tireless efforts to support the fraternal people of Yemen at a time when most families suffer economic difficulties as a result of the terrorist acts of the Iranian-backed Houthi militia and the dire humanitarian situation in Yemen.

In his remarks to the Emirates News Agency, WAM, Rashid Al Kahteri, Representative of the ERC in the Red Sea Coast, said, "The ERC teams have distributed 2,000 food baskets in addition to basic food supplies to the population in Mocha Directorate. The aid is a continuation of the relief programmes provided for the Yemeni people to improve their living conditions and to overcome dire circumstances imposed by the Iranian-backed Houthi militia."

The people of Mocha praised the role of the UAE Armed Forces in securing the arrival of the aid convoy to the residents of the Directorate who suffer difficult conditions as a result of the Houthi siege.

They also extended thanks and appreciation to the UAE for their support to the Yemeni families which are a continuation of the UAE humanitarian, relief and development approach in Yemen and target the families in the Red Sea Coast.

The UAE Armed Forces operating as part of the Saudi-led Arab Coalition forces play a major role in supporting the fraternal people of Yemen to get rid of the Iranian plan through the Houthi coup militia.

The liberation of the area coincides with the necessary humanitarian operations to help the Yemenis and support them to overcome the difficult situation they are going through.

The Arab Coalition forces have been continuing its humanitarian efforts in Yemen with the help of the UAE Armed Forces, who are providing humanitarian assistance to the underprivileged in liberated areas in the Red Sea Coast.